Skoda Auto Volkswagen India head quits, successor yet to be announced

Gurpratap Boparai, managing director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) has resigned from the company with effect from January 1, 2022. Christian Cahn von Seelen will take interim charge of the VW Group’s Indian operations in his capacity as Chairman of SAVWIPL, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Boparai joined the Group in April 2018 as MD SKODA AUTO India. He was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the merger of three VW Group entities namely Volkswagen India, SKODA Auto India and Volkswagen Group Sales India as the MD of the merged entity SAVWIPL. He was instrumental in leading the VW Group in its endeavour to sustainably strengthen its position in the Indian market.

He led the India 2.0 project, under which the group has launched two products so far - the SKODA KUSHAQ and VW Taigun, which marked the group’s entry into the promising mid-sized SUV segment in the country.

The successor to Gurpratap Boparai will be announced shortly. “It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap,” Thomas Schaefer, Chairman, SKODA AUTO a.s. said in the statement thanking him for leading the Group’s India operations through a complex merger, and for his outstanding role in ensuring that the Group’s important INDIA 2.0 project was on schedule with only minimal disruptions. This was despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic.

“I am confident that the leadership team that successfully executed the INDIA 2.0 project under him, is well-equipped to take the company to the next level, in line with our India strategy,” he said.

“It has been my honour and privilege to lead this fantastic team at SAVWIPL. This was a very difficult decision. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that the team will continue to innovate, excel and deliver beyond its commitments. I would like to thank Thomas Schaefer and Christian Cahn von Seelen and the team at HQ for their support and commitment to the India operations. The INDIA 2.0 project was executed on time thanks to their endeavours, at prioritising Indian operations, especially in the face of the recent supply chain disruptions,” said Boparai.