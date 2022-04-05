Spinny launches Spinny Max to sell luxury segment pre-owned cars

-
ALSO READ
Indian used-car platform Spinny valued at $1.8 billion in new funding round
Spinny enters unicorn club with $283 mn fundraise at $1.8 bn valuation
Sachin Tendulkar joins Spinny as strategic investor, lead brand endorser
Online used cars seller Spinny finishes ESOP buyback worth $12 mn
Max Healthcare net profit at Rs 190 cr in December quarter
Online pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny on Tuesday announced the lunch of Spinny Max which will offer customers a range of pre-owned premium cars such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and JLR, among others.
Spinny Max, which will operate pan-India with delivery service through 250 cities offering an assortment of over 500 cars, aims to create a niche in the market for luxury automobiles, the company said in a release.
Thorough inspection with some 250 different checks, assurance of the right price, five-day money back guarantee and continuous support from Spinny's team come as standard benefits with every Spinny Max car, it said.
A detail-oriented new Spinny Max section will be added to the Spinny app, the platform added.
"Spinny was founded on the principle that everyone deserves a quality car. Spinny Max aims to create a niche in the market for luxury automobiles, making accessible luxury a reality. Each car is thoroughly vetted, and test drives and ownership are designed with highest levels of quality and support, keeping customer delight and simplicity in mind," said Niraj Singh, Founder-CEO, Spinny.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor