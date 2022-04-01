Suzuki introduces standard edition of Avenis scooter at Rs 86,500

-
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Friday introduced the standard edition of its recently launched scooter Suzuki Avenis priced at Rs 86,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The standard edition of Avenis is equipped with an external hinge type fuel cap for ease of fuelling, large under-seat space and body mounted LED headlamp.
Earlier, SMIPL had launched the 'Ride Connect' and 'Race' editions of Avenis. The scooter is powered by a 125cc engine, which delivers a power of 8.7ps at 6,750 rpm, the company said in a statement.
SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said Avenis has received a robust response in India.
"In fact, today Avenis has become one of the high selling products from the house of Suzuki Motorcycle India. The introduction of the standard edition of Avenis is an effort from the company to provide Gen Z customers with more options to choose from," he added.
