Tata Motors total domestic sales rise 30% to 86,718 units in March

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors DVR discount makes it attractive, say analysts
Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto: Near-term headwinds may keep auto shares volatile
Tata Motors-TPG deal unlocks value for EV biz; analysts eye further upside
Current festive season worst in decade: Automobile dealers' body FADA
Tata Motors to invest $2 billion in EVs after fundraise from TPG
Tata Motors on Friday said its total domestic sales increased by 30 per cent to 86,718 units in March as compared to 66,462 units in the year-ago period.
The company said its passenger vehicle wholesales rose by 43 per cent to 42,293 units last month as against 29,654 units in March 2021.
Its commercial vehicle sales stood at 47,050 units in March, up by 16 per cent from 40,462 units in the same month last year.
"We posted the highest-ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.
The company recorded the highest-ever annual sales of 3,70,372 units, registering a growth of 67 per cent over FY21, he added.
"Despite the shortage of certain electronic components, we posted the highest-ever quarterly sales of 1,23,051 (units), a growth of 47 per cent vs Q4FY21. We ended the financial year with the highest-ever monthly sales of 42,293 units," Chandra stated.
Electric vehicle sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV, he added.
"Our annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353 per cent vs FY21.
"Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432 per cent vs Q4FY21 and EV sales for March 2022 were also the highest at 3,357 units, a growth of 377 per cent vs March 2021," Chandra said.
Noting that going forward, the semiconductor situation remains uncertain, he said, "we will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and are refining our agile, multi-pronged approach to continue to fulfil customer orders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor