Tata Motors reports 53% increase in domestic sales in August

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total domestic wholesales increased by 53 per cent to 54,190 units in August as compared to the same month last year.
The company had sold 35,420 units in August 2020.
The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 28,018 units in August, up 51 per cent as compared to 18,583 units in the same month last year.
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 29,781 units, up 66 per cent from 17,889 units in August 2020, it added.
The auto major noted that semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally.
The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months, it said.
"The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips and managing our model and trim mix," the company added.
It noted that the company's electric vehicle sales crossed a crucial threshold of 1,000 units last month.
"The order book is strong and we aim to meet the robust demand to the best of our abilities despite the supply challenges," it added.
