Tata Motors reports over 51% rise in sales to 81,790 units in July

on Monday reported a 51.12 per cent increase in total sales at 81,790 units in July 2022, driven by the strong performance of its passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

The company had sold a total of 54,119 units in domestic and international markets in July last year, said in a statement.

The total domestic sales were at 78,978 units last month compared to 51,981 units in July 2021, a growth of 52 per cent, it added.

Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market stood at 47,505 units as compared to 30,185 units in the year-ago month, up 57 per cent.

Passenger electric vehicle sales were at 4,022 units, up from 604 units in July last year, the company said.

said its sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 31,473 units in July 2022 compared to 21,796 units in the same month last year.

