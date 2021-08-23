Tata Motors to launch mini SUV 'Punch' this festive season

-
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday said it will launch its mini SUV Punch in the ongoing festive season.
Punch is based on the H2X concept, which Tata Motors had showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It will be positioned below the company's compact SUV Nexon and is expected to hit the market around Diwali this year.
Slated for "national launch this festive season", Tata Motors in a statement said Punch will offer a mix of "tough utility with sporting dynamics". It, however, did not disclose further details.
Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said, "Tata PUNCH, as the name suggests, is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere".
He further said, "True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors' products and catering to the needs of customers, who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from".
It is the first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, developed under Impact 2.0 design language.
