Kia sells 200,000 units of SUV Seltos in 2 years of operations in India

-
ALSO READ
Kia sees 31% dip in dispatches to 11,050 units in May from 16,111 in April
From Hyundai's Creta to Kia's Seltos, SUVs drive auto recovery in February
For Kia, the name is the game in India's hyper-competitive auto market
Kia takes less than 2 years to cross 300,000 cumulative sales mark in India
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
South Korean auto major Kia on Friday said it has sold two lakh units of its flagship SUV Seltos in two years of its operations in India.
Kia India has also sold 1.5 lakh units of internet-enabled 'connected cars' in this period, the company said in a statement.
A connected car has its own internet connectivity and has the capability to connect with nearby devices over wireless networks offering the driver a host of useful functions, such as live traffic updates and alternative routes; start engine remotely through a smartphone app before going out or contact emergency services in case of accidents.
The Seltos contributed over 66 per cent of the total sales of Kia India, which has also crossed cumulative sales of 3 lakh units, it added.
"While 58 per cent of Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to more than 35 per cent," the company said adding that diesel powertrain accounted for 45 per cent of the overall sales of the SUV.
Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said, "Success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances our passion for serving customers better. These back-to-back milestones are a testament to our commitment to bringing a revolution in the auto industry and catering to the new age, young-at-heart dynamic buyers with class-leading premium products."
The Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology, he added.
Kia India also said the sales milestone of 1.5 lakh connected cars "affirm the brand's technological advancement and understanding of the vast Indian market".
"While the Seltos remains the flagbearer of this achievement as well, contributing over 78 per cent, the Sonet accounts for over 19 per cent of the total connected Kia sales," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor