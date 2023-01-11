Tata showcases 14 EVs and concepts, launches vehicles in several segments

unveiled the Harrier EV and Sierra EV and showcased the Altrzo CNG as well as the Curvv Coupe in its private vehicle segments on he first day of 2023 on Wednesday.

In its commercial vehicle segments, also unveiled the Magic EV, the Prime e28, ultra e.9 as well as the Hydrogen Fuel Cell truck at the event.

has the biggest stall at the expo this year and their launches range across the electric, passenger, and the commercial vehicle segments. It is showcasing 14 and concepts.

"We are leading sustainability, energy transition and digitalisation-led transformation in each of our businesses. With emphasis on zero emission power trains, cutting-edge technologies, advanced design engineering and best-in-class services, Tata Motors is accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility and anet zero' carbon emission goals," said N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Motors.

"We are investing in world-class power trains to deliver low emissions and superior performance. Today, we are unveiling design innovations in CNG that will disrupt established norms and are presenting modern body-styles with the concept Curvv in its ICE avatar for the aspiring Indians," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

"With an aim to attain net zero emission by 2040, we are spearheading this mission on the back of our three-gen EV architecture strategy. Today, we have unveiled products across Gen 2 and Gen 3 architecture with the Avinya, Harrier EV and our showstopper-Sierra EV which will make EVs more aspirational. EV contribution in our portfolio is likely to increase to 25 per cent in 5 years and reach 50 per cent by 2030," he said.

--IANS

ssh/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)