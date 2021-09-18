Tesla expected to reach 1.3 mn deliveries in 2022: Report

-
ALSO READ
Tesla comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint
Tesla launches cheaper Model Y in China; China-made car sales muted in June
Tesla's Model S Plaid Plus car is 'cancelled', tweets Elon Musk
Tesla downgrades range of brand new Model S Long Range
Tesla pushes new software update to improve Model S: Report
Electric vehicle maker Tesla is expected to reach 1.3 million deliveries in 2022, says a new report.
Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities said that he now expects Tesla to deliver 900,000 vehicles this year and grow to 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, reports Electrek.
"In a nutshell, competition is increasing from all angles in this EV arms race which has been an overhang over Tesla and the overall sector, however, this is just the start of an EV transformation that will change the auto industry for the coming decades with Tesla leading the charge," Ives said.
"With EVs representing 3 per cent of overall autos globally and poised to hit 10 per cent by 2025 there will be much more competition in a massively increasing share of the global auto market," Ives added.
Ives believes that Tesla will benefit disproportionally from this transition to electric vehicles in the industry.
According to the report, the automaker is apparently getting ahead of current supply chain issues plaguing the auto industry.
Ahead of the start of 2021, some industry watchers thought it could be the year Tesla breaks a million deliveries.
However, like the rest of the auto industry, Tesla has been hit by supply chain problems.
The company navigated the global chip shortage fairly well, but it has also become clear that the openings of its new factories, Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin, are not going to happen until the end of the year, the report said.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor