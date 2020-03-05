The all new updated version of second-generation BMW X1 in pictures

India launches updated version of second-generation X1

Sophisticated balance between driving dynamics and comfort

X1 grabs the limelight with its refreshed design, attractive features

It is locally produced at Plant Chennai

Its exterior is characterised by short overhangs and a long wheelbase typical of a Sports Activity Vehicle

Rudratej Singh, president and chief executive officer, India, said : "The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment."

The price of BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel) is Rs 39,90,000. BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel) costs Rs 42,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol) : Rs 35,90,000 and BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol) : Rs 38,70,000