BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF launched In India: Prices, features
Business Standard

The all new updated version of second-generation BMW X1 in pictures

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in BS VI diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

BMW India launches updated version of second-generation BMW X1

BMW India launches new updated version of second-generation BMW X1
Sophisticated balance between driving dynamics and comfort

BMW X1 grabs the limelight with its refreshed design, attractive features

It is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai

Its exterior is characterised by short overhangs and a long wheelbase typical of a Sports Activity Vehicle

Rudratej Singh, president and chief executive officer, BMW Group India, said : "The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment."

The price of BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel) is Rs 39,90,000. BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel) costs Rs 42,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol) : Rs 35,90,000 and BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol) : Rs 38,70,000

First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 21:29 IST

