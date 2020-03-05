The all new updated version of second-generation BMW X1 in pictures

Sophisticated balance between driving dynamics and comfort
BMW X1 grabs the limelight with its refreshed design, attractive features
It is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai
Its exterior is characterised by short overhangs and a long wheelbase typical of a Sports Activity Vehicle
Rudratej Singh, president and chief executive officer, BMW Group India, said : "The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment."
The price of BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel) is Rs 39,90,000. BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel) costs Rs 42,90,000
BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol) : Rs 35,90,000 and BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol) : Rs 38,70,000