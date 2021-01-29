TVS Motor shares zoomed over 11% riding on 84.7% rise in Q3 earnings

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor sales grow 24% in October 2020, two-wheeler sales up by 19% YoY
TVS Motor gains 5%, hits over 8-month high ahead of September sales data
TVS Motor's two-wheeler sales up by 20% in December; exports up 28%
TVS Motor's Apache motorbike brand crosses 4 million sales milestone
TVS Motor shares zoom 7.5% on healthy operational performance in Q2
Shares of TVS Motor Company on Friday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company logged an 84.7 per cent rise in the December quarter's consolidated net profit.
Reacting to the encouraging earnings, the stock jumped 11.41 per cent to Rs 589 -- its one-year high -- on the BSE.
On the NSE, it gained 11.46 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 589.75 apiece.
TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 84.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 289.69 crore for the third quarter ended December, riding on the back of higher sales.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 156.84 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 6,094.91 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 4,765.99 crore in the same period of 2019-20, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 265.62 crore, its highest ever in a quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 121.07 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.
Revenues during the period under review rose 31 per cent to Rs 5,404 crore, its highest ever in a quarter as compared with Rs 4,126 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor