TVS Motor reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15 cr in first quarter

-
ALSO READ
Greaves Cotton extends rally on improved Q3 results; stock up 32% in 1 week
Diversification paying, new segments form 26% of business: Greaves Cotton
Greaves Cotton to spend Rs 110 cr on capex; mostly on electric two wheelers
Greaves Cotton rallies 6% on heavy volumes; stock nears 52-week high
Automobile giant TVS Motor expands in Iraq, launches two new products
TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 183 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2020-21 financial year.
Total income increased to 4,692 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 1,946.35 in the same period of the financial year 2019-20, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.
On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 53 crore during the first quarter. It had reported a net loss of Rs 139 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal.
TVS noted that its overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports stood at 6.58 lakh units in the June quarter this year as compared with 2.67 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2020.
Motorcycle sales were at 4.05 lakh units as against 1.19 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2020. Scooter sales on the other hand stood at 1.4 lakh units in the April-June period this year as against 0.82 lakh units in Q1 of FY20.
The company said it recorded its highest-ever two-wheeler exports in this quarter at 2.9 lakh units. It had shipped 70,000 units in the June quarter of the financial year 2019-20.
Shares of the company on Thursday ended 2.48 per cent down at Rs 561.50 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor