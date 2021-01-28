Nissan recalls over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

-
ALSO READ
RNAIPL starts production of HRAO turbo engine, says Nissan Motor
Nissan adds third shift to reduce waiting time for its new SUV Magnite
Nissan Motor receives 5,000 bookings for its compact SUV Magnite
Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn
Corporate coup: How a Nissan insider tore apart Carlos Ghosn's legacy
Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.
The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.
The automaker says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the on position. The problem can limit engine power and let drivers shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal.
The 2013 and 2014 models were first recalled in 2016. The latest recall has a new repair and adds the 2015 model year.
Nissan says it's aware of one crash after recall repairs were made, but no injuries.
Dealers will inspect and reposition the switch if necessary starting in March. They also will replace a brake light relay, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents posted Thursday.
The recall covers more than 267,000 Pathfinders in the U.S.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor