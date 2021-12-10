TVS Motor strengthens product portfolio in Philippines market

-
Two and three-wheeler maker TVS motor company on Friday announced the launch of its premium Apache RR 310 and 125 cc scooter TVS NTORQ in the Philippines market, boosting its product portfolio.
The city-based company said it has launched TVS Apache RR310 with Race Tuned Fuel Injection and feature-rich connected scooter TVS NTORQ 125 for the aspirational young customers in the Philippines.
"It gives us utmost pleasure to introduce TVS Apache RR310 and TVS NTORQ 125 with best-in-class features and RT-Fi technology in the Philippines", company President Director, Indonesia, J Thangarajan said.
"It has been our constant endeavour to provide our valued Filipino customers quality two-wheeler offerings that best suit their lifestyle without compromising on functionality and technology", he said.
TVS Apache RR 310 is meant to make a statement among motorcycle enthusiasts in the Philippines market. The TVS NTORQ 125 is a sporty and aerodynamic 125 cc automatic scooter, offering a robust and enhanced riding experience.
The products feature a Bluetooth-connected speedometer, multi-mode display for street and ride stats, navigation assist, engine temperature indicator and phone battery strength display unit.
"The smart features of TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 are perfect to cater to the connected needs of the customers. We are committed to enhance our ownership experience for the customers with the diverse product range", Thangarajan said. TVS Motor's flagship products in Philippines include TVS Dazz, a 110cc single-cylinder scooter manufactured for the international markets and TVS King, a futuristic three wheeler product designed for evolving cities and promises a combination of power, style, comfort mileage.
