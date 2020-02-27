A forgotten war

Watershed 1967: India’s Forgotten Victory Over China Author: Probal Dasgupta Publisher: Juggernaut Price: Rs 599 At a time when a country responds to the massacre of 40 soldiers in Pulwama by losing a plane, getting its pilot captured, destroying its own Air Force chopper in friendly fire that killed its own soldiers and yet having its political leadership claim victory, it is worth remembering a forgotten decisive military action that India actually won.

Probal Dasgupta’s book Watershed 1967: India’s Forgotten Victory Over China does exactly ...