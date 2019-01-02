BJP's rebel with a cause

India Unmade How the Modi Government Broke the Economy Yashwant Sinha with Aditya Sinha Juggernaut 242 pages, Rs 699 This is a book that the Congress cannot do without in the forthcoming general elections. Everything that has gone wrong with Narendra Modi’s government has been discussed meticulously and set out in its 11 chapters.

If you still harbour doubts about what the book intends to achieve, read the last four sentences of its epilogue: “In summation, the Modi government is just about event management. He is the best in creating ...