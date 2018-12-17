Creating the US Supreme Court

The Man Who Made the Supreme Court

A Republican president and Congress declare war on the federal courts, eliminating newly created judgeships and cancelling the Supreme Court session so the court can’t meet for more than a year. The chief justice, who considers the president a populist demagogue, fears further attacks on judicial independence. The president accuses his former vice president of treason, and the chief justice presides over the trial himself, upholding a subpoena that requires the president to turn over relevant evidence. And after the vice president is acquitted, the chief justice leads a court that represents the last bastion of resistance to mob rule, defending the sanctity of contracts against attacks from populist presidents and the states, upholding the power of Congress to regulate the national economy and forcing the president and state courts to acknowledge the supremacy of the Constitution.

Chief Justice John Marshall’s battles with Thomas Jefferson and then Andrew Jackson, the two populist presidents in question, seem freshly relevant in our age of renewed anxieties about the future of the American republic. And, as Richard Brookhiser’s fine new biography makes clear, the polarisation of the age of Marshall matched (or even surpassed) our current battles over the composition of the Supreme Court. What differed in Marshall’s day was the great chief’s ability to win over Republican justices appointed by his archrival, Thomas Jefferson, and to join him in a series of unanimous opinions. By persuading the justices to set aside their partisan differences and to speak in one voice, Marshall established the court as an emblem of bipartisan legitimacy in a polarised time.

As Mr Brookhiser’s compact and balanced account makes clear, Marshall famously transformed the judicial branch into one fully equal to the president and Congress in stature and legitimacy. And he did so by declining to pick political fights he couldn’t win in the short term while declaring broad constitutional principles that would shore up the authority of the courts in the long term. This narrative, familiar to law students, has certainly taken on new relevance in the age of Donald Trump, when battles between the president, the chief justice and the courts are once again provoking talk of constitutional crisis.

Mr Brookhiser, a senior editor of National Review and the author of several on the founding fathers, draws no present-day parallels, but it’s impossible not to think of our current vexations when reviewing 19th-century Republican efforts to impeach Federalist judges.

At a time of tribalism and polarisation, culminating in threats by the states to nullify federal laws and secede from the Union, Marshall’s central idea, shared with his Federalist heroes George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, was that “we the people” of the United States as a whole are sovereign and united, as opposed to “we the people” of the individual states. “Our Constitution is not a compact” of states, Marshall wrote in an anonymous pamphlet defending his own opinion upholding Congress’s power to charter the Bank of the United States. “It is the act of a single party. It is the act of [the] people of the United States.” (Abraham Lincoln invoked the same argument in denying the South’s power to secede from the Union.)

In an opinion echoing Washington’s Farewell Address, which had defined the United States as “one people,” Marshall wrote an eloquent paean to national unity: “In war, we are one people. In making peace, we are one people. In all commercial regulations, we are one and the same people.” Insisting that America was a republic rather than a direct democracy, he criticised Jefferson as a proto-Trumpian demagogue: “His great power … is chiefly acquired by professions of democracy. Every check on the wild impulse of the moment is [therefore] a check on his own power. … He looks, of course, with an ill will at an independent judiciary.”

Jefferson’s allies, led by Senator Richard Mentor Johnson of Kentucky, responded by proposing to attack judicial independence by limiting the tenure of federal judges, preventing the federal courts from hearing cases, making judges removable by Congress, allowing the Senate to overturn the Supreme Court and increasing the size of the court to 10 justices. Although Johnson was a populist legend for having killed the Shawnee chief Tecumseh, these proposals went nowhere because of the bipartisan unity on the court that Marshall managed to inspire.

Could the Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts, who has embraced Marshall as his model, play a similar unifying role in defending the Constitution against populist threats to judicial independence today? That depends on his fellow justices. And although Brookhiser’s biography reminds us that American politics has always been polarised, today the polarisation threatens to transform the deliberations of the court. The life of Marshall reminds us of the urgent importance of Roberts’s efforts to persuade his colleagues to unite around a shared commitment to defending the legitimacy of the court by rising above partisan politics.

