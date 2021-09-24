Economical with economics

Indian economists started writing their autobiographies about 30 years ago. One important feature stands out: whereas until about 2001 they wrote about economics and policy in whatever way they saw it, practised it and moulded it, since then they have tended to avoid the subject as far as possible.

The result is that none of the Indian economists’ autobiographies published in the last 20 years really satisfies the reader. As it is, the universe of economists is small. Within that, the number of those who write autobiographies is microscopic and those who want to read about economists ...