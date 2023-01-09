JUST IN
India's tryst with parliamentary democracy
A culinary tour of the Chinese diaspora
Late swing
Layers in the hijab debate
Taming the dragon
A minority report
The art of 'achieving' humility
Mind the North-South gap
Bitter medicine for pharma regulation
Lines of control
You are here: Home » Beyond Business Â» Books
A culinary tour of the Chinese diaspora
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's tryst with parliamentary democracy

At a time when Parliament is about to be relocated to a new building, 'House of the People' offers an insightful look into the evolution of representative bodies in India and their functioning today

Topics
Literature | BOOK REVIEW | democracy

Rup Narayan Das 

Book cover
House of the People: Parliament and the Making of Indian Democracy

House of the People: Parliament and the Making of Indian Democracy

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Literature

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 23:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.