Laal Kaptaan is a vengeance drama desperately banking on tumult and mystery

There are some brief moments in Laal Kaptaan when one begins to wonder if the film is actually a Western, given all the gun-toting men riding on horseback across hilly ravines. But then Saif Ali Khan reappears on the screen with long dreadlocks.

And then one notices his perfectly-groomed beard, which seems like a subtle advertisement for men’s grooming products. All-organic products, of course, because Khan’s character is essentially that of a Naga sadhu. Traditionally, Naga sadhus are Hindu ascetics best seen today in all their ash-smeared glory during the Kumbh Mela, but ...