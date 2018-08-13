Liberalism & its contradictions

Twilight Falls on Liberalism Rudrangshu Mukherjee Aleph 159 pages; Rs 399 One only has to look at any day’s newspaper headlines to appreciate the extent of the problem. US President Donald Trump calls African-American sportsmen, commentators and politicians dumb. Yet another American Sikh is assaulted.

A prominent British politician compares burqa-clad women to “letter-boxes” and bank robbers. Another Muslim man is killed in Rajasthan, adding to the growing list of victims of Hindu lynch mobs. The spate of stories about discrimination, insult and ...