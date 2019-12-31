Memoirs of a turnaround artist

The author of the book under review was the chief executive officer (CEO) of Nasdaq from 2003 to 2016. When he took over the reins, the business was caught in a deathly tailspin.

Robert Greifeld chronicles how he first stabilised Nasdaq and then over time built it into one of the world’s preeminent stock exchanges, leaving its more storied rival, the New York Stock Exchange, in its slipstream. In 2003, Nasdaq was in deep trouble and Mr Greifeld often wondered if he had taken on a hopeless assignment. Very few new tech companies were listing on exchanges in the aftermath of the dotcom ...