Muslim politics in the age of Hindutva

At a time when the political order in India seems obsessed with its Muslims, this book is a significant attempt at correcting the myths, misrepresentations and outright falsehoods that surround the national Muslim discourse. Muslims are widely viewed as an undifferentiated monolithic collective, defined entirely by their faith, interested only in “Muslim” issues, and having a very doubtful commitment to the national interest.

Each of these perceptions is wrong. Muslims number over 180 million in India, about 14 per cent of the population. They differ widely in terms ...