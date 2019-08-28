Seva as political strategy

More than a hundred years ago, a 24-year-old nationalist Maha-rashtrian, pursuing medicine at the National Medical College, Calcutta (now Kolkata), joined a band of volunteers from Ramakrishna Mission. They headed to Bardhaman, about 100 km from the burgeoning metropolis, because rural hinterlands there had been inundated once again by the “Sorrow of Bengal” — the Damodar river.

A doctor in the making, he was not only equipped to rescue people from the rampaging waters, but also treat patients afflicted by the outbreak of a cholera epidemic. The time he spent among flood ...