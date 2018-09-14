Taapsee Pannu takes the focus away from the men in 'Manmarziyaan'

Is Manmarziyaan, Anurag Kashyap’s latest film that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, in a theatre that was surprisingly only about two-thirds full, an “updated” “love triangle” as we’ve been hearing for a long time? Not really. But does it need to be one to be enjoyable? Not really.

Manmarziyaan is worth a watch because it’s mostly good fun, with some great performances. The story revolves around the possible romantic, sexual and matrimonial choices for Rumi, a sporty, spirited and assertive young woman in ...