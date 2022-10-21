The filmy chronicler

Legendary filmmaker, screenwriter, novelist and film critic Khwaja Ahmad Abbas wrote the screenplay for the Chetan Anand-directed Neecha Nagar (1946), which became the first Indian film to win the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. He also won four — for Jagte Raho (1956), Shehar Aur Sapna (1963), Saat Hindustani (1969), and Do Boond Pani (1971) — and launched the star of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan, who called the late artiste “Mamujaan”.