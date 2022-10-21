JUST IN
The filmy chronicler
Geostrategy 101: Understanding the new normal
A physicist in multiverse
Policy making through the third eye
India's unrealised Indo-Pacific destiny
Anthony Bourdain: An unvarnished life
On the right side of 'Herstory'
Reflections on life and success, without flashy mantras
High life in the death zone of the forgotten guardians of Everest
Why the Congress party fails
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » Books
Geostrategy 101: Understanding the new normal
Business Standard

The filmy chronicler

The book celebrates Abbas by showing how this "boy from Panipat, land of Sufis, land of battles" introduced the small-town sensibilities to Indian cinema.

Topics
BOOK REVIEW | Literature | Book reading

Saurabh Sharma 

Book cover
Comprising four sections — Funn Aur Funkaar, Kahaaniyaan, Articles, and Bombay Chronicle Articles -- the book includes profiles of film stars, the debate on whether moviemaking is an art or business, short stories, and select articles on cinema.

Legendary filmmaker, screenwriter, novelist and film critic Khwaja Ahmad Abbas wrote the screenplay for the Chetan Anand-directed Neecha Nagar (1946), which became the first Indian film to win the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. He also won four National Film Awards — for Jagte Raho (1956), Shehar Aur Sapna (1963), Saat Hindustani (1969), and Do Boond Pani (1971) — and launched the star of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan, who called the late artiste “Mamujaan”.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 21:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.