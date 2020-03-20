The long road to prosperity

The last 300 years of India’s economic journey, characterised by colonialism, socialism and a reluctant capitalism, are an aberration in the country’s long history. Between 1 AD and 1700 AD, India accounted for 30 per cent of global GDP for the first 1,000 years and then 25 per cent of world GDP for the next 700.

With a firm embrace of reformist, pro-market policies, India can return to course as one of the pre-eminent economies of the world in quick time. This is the essential thesis of eminent economist Arvind Panagariya’s India Unlimited: Reclaiming the Lost Glory, ...