The tarnished tycoon

At the beginning of this book on fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, journalist Pavan Lall reveals that his first meeting with Mr Modi, in 2015, happened on account of the jeweller having created a global luxury brand with roots in India, one that boasted stores in marquee locations across London, New York and Hong Kong.

From there to early 2018, when the Punjab National Bank (PNB) went to authorities to report a $1.8 billion scam perpetrated by Mr Modi, was a quick three years during which the diamantaire’s professional life unravelled. Mr Lall dives deep into those times, as well ...