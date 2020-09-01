Western delusions

Pankaj Mishra’s is a strong and occasionally angry voice from the resurgent left.

Deeply anchored in western history and political philosophy, he robustly challenges the West’s self-serving mythologies of progress and achievement founded on liberal values, and exposes the rampant racism, intolerance and violence that have defined its history over the past two centuries. This book, a collection of 16 essays, draws its title from an observation of American theologian and political commentator, Reinhold Niebuhr, who, in 1957, spoke of the “bland fanatics of western ...