20 yrs of India operations: HMSI crosses sales milestone of 7 mn units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) on Thursday said it has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 7 million units in north India in its 20th year of operations in the country.
The company, which hit the Indian market in 2001 with its scooter model Activa, said it took 15 years for it to touch the first 3.5 million cumulative sales mark in north India -- comprising Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh -- but doubled it in just 5 years.
Commenting on the milestone, HMSI Director Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the company's first factory became operational in north, in Haryana in 2001. With increasing demand, the second factory was also added in north region, in Rajasthan.
"As Honda is set to begin its 3rd decade in India, north region shall continue to remain our focus," he said.
Honda will further strengthen its leadership in the scooter segment with the Activa brand, Guleria said adding the company is also bringing a 'quiet revolution' with its new BS-VI motorcycle line-up.
As part of its commitment to the north region, HMSI said it also undertook CSR initiatives in areas of rural education, women empowerment, healthcare, road safety education and community development, benefitting over 900,000 people.
