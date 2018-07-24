24 lenders sign an inter-creditor agreement for faster NPA resolutions

Two dozen lenders including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank on Monday signed an inter-creditor agreement (ICA) to speed up the resolution process of stressed assets in the range of Rs 500 million to Rs 5 billion under consortium lending. The ICA is to be signed by 22 public sector banks (including India Post Payments Bank), 19 private sector banks and 32 foreign banks.

Besides, 12 major financial intermediaries, like Life Insurance Corporation, Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, are also signatories, according to the agreement. V G ...