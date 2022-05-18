3 senior Twitter employees quit amid Elon Musk and Parag Agarwal tussle

-
Amid the ongoing slugfest between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal, more Twitter executives have moved on, apparently sensing what may come their way at the micro-blogging platform in the near future.
Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, a VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science, have quit the company, reports TechCrunch.
While Lane and Schmeiser worked at Twitter for nearly one and two years respectively, Brown had been at the micro-blogging platform for nearly six years, according to their LinkedIn profiles.
"We continue to be focused on providing the very best experience to the people on Twitter. We can confirm that they will be leaving Twitter for new opportunities. We are thankful for all of their hard work and leadership," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report that came out on Tuesday.
Recently, Twitter CEO Agrawal fired two key executives -- revenue product lead Bruce Falck and head of product, Kayvon Beykpour.
A disappointed Beykpour said that Agrawal asked him to leave because he wants to "take the team in a different direction."
Musk, who has now put the $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over the presence of fake/spammy accounts and wants Twitter to come clean on the actual number of bots, will hire a new CEO if he takes over.
