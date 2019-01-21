8,000 homebuyers brace for Supreme Court hearing on Amrapali Group

There is much hope riding on the Supreme Court hearing this Thursday for around 8,000 homebuyers of the insolvent Amrapali Group. These 8,000 houses are part of the 15 projects of the realty group, constituting a total of 46,575 units.

The buyers hope the SC would allow not only registration of already occupied houses but completion of pending civic work, with the money earlier ordered to be deposited by the company's chief financial officer (CFO). This was to be transferred to state entity NBCC, to start work on some towers. “We are hoping the court would allow registration of ...