JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Videocon Industries' standalone net loss widens to Rs 28.74 bn in Q1

Facebook to air Spain's La Liga matches for free in Indian subcontinent
Business Standard

A K Singh takes charge as Director-Pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation

He will be in charge of IOC's 13,400-km network of crude oil, petroleum product and gas pipelines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Oil Corp
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi | Photo: Reuters

Akshay Kumar Singh has joined as Director (Pipelines) of state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's biggest firm.

Singh, 57, previously was Executive Director in state gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd.

He will be in charge of IOC's 13,400-km network of crude oil, petroleum product and gas pipelines with a throughput capacity of 94.79 MTPA of oil and 9.5 million metric standard cubic metres per day of gas, a company statement said here.

A mechanical engineer from MIT, Muzaffarpur and a post graduate in Turbo Machinery from South Gujarat University, Singh has about 32 years of experience in the petroleum and natural gas sector.

"He has substantive experience in design engineering, planning, execution, operations and maintenance streams of the hydrocarbons sector," it said.

Besides operating the world's largest oil pipeline network, IOC is implementing projects that will further increase the length of the network to about 20,000 km and throughput capacity to 102 MTPA, the statement said.

IOC is laying a 1,244 km pipeline to reach LNG imported at Ennore near Chennai to Bengaluru as well as Nagapattinam, Tuticorin and Madurai in Tamil Nadu.
First Published: Tue, August 14 2018. 18:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements