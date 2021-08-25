Accenture continues to work with NGO partners towards Covid relief efforts

-
ALSO READ
TCS, Infosys, Accenture to cover Covid vaccine cost for eligible employees
Accenture raises annual forecast, posts strong growth on record orders
Accenture Q2FY21 earnings: Five ways in which it can impact Indian IT
Accenture's record bookings positive for Indian IT companies
Accenture pledges $25 mn towards pandemic relief for staff, communities
-
Accenture on Wednesday said it continues to work with 15 NGO partners across 18 states in India towards COVID-19 relief efforts and is supporting over 5,000 beds with more than 30 oxygen plants and other critical care equipment.
In a LinkedIn post, Rekha M Menon - Chairperson and Senior Managing Director of Accenture in India - said the resilience, compassion and humanitarian spirit of Accenture staff had played an important role in helping colleagues and communities "during the worst stages of the ongoing pandemic - and will continue to do so going forward".
"This includes thousands of our people who volunteered to put together information resources, build technology solutions, raise funds for the families of deceased team members in India and extend support as mental health allies.
As part of our broader commitment to COVID-19 relief, we also continue to work with 15 NGO partners across 18 states in India," she added.
The top executive said the company has distributed COVID-19 care kits and food supplies to over one lakh people and is extending home care services, and providing sustenance support such as food and rations, mental health counselling and care for the elderly.
It is also training over one lakh community health workers to provide medical guidance and care to over 60 lakh underprivileged families, the post noted.
"We are augmenting the capacity of government-run or charitable hospitals, especially in remote and rural areas, by strengthening emergency and critical care infrastructure by supporting 5,000+ beds with 30+ oxygen plants and other critical care equipment," Menon said.
She highlighted that the company is advancing community vaccination efforts by sponsoring over 50 lakh vaccine doses across India, of which more than 10 lakh have already been administered, and is also building awareness to reduce vaccine hesitancy.
"Our work is far from over, and I want to thank our leadership in India and around the world, for continuing to support our people and our communities through this ongoing crisis. Thanks to their unending commitment and focus, our investments will make a positive impact on communities around India," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU