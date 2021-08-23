ACME Group to set up green ammonia, green hydrogen facility in Oman

ACME Group on Monday said it has signed a land agreement to set up a USD 3.5 billion green ammonia project at at the Port of Duqm in

The agreement was signed with The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, a Government authority of Oman, the firm said in a statement.

In March this year, The Company for the Development of the at Duqm (Tatweer) and ACME Group had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a large-scale facility to produce green and green ammonia.

The plant will be an integrated facility using 3 gigawatts peak (GWp) of solar and 0.5 GWp of wind energy to produce 2,400 tonnes per day of green ammonia with an annual production of about 0.9 million tonnes.

"This would be the first facility of this scale to be operational by 2022. The facility is being built to export green ammonia to demand centres like Europe and Asia with an investment of USD 3.5 billion," the statement said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Manoj K Upadhyay, founder and chairman, ACME Group and Ali Masoud Al Sunaidy, Chairman and Ahmed Hassan Al Dheeb Mahmoud Al Rawahi, Vice Chairman of The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

Upadhyay said, "The signing of land reservation agreement will allow us to kick start pre-construction activities. We have hired environmental consultants and owner's engineers Black & Veatch and we plan to start the construction at as soon we commission our first green and green ammonia plant at Bikaner in India. The plant in Oman would be developed in phases and the first phase is likely to be commissioned by end of 2022."



ACME Group is in the process of commissioning the world's first integrated green and green ammonia plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Green hydrogen will be produced using 5 MWp, expandable to 10 MWp, from the solar plant, which is an integral part of the project.

ACME Group has built a solar portfolio of 6 GWp. Of this, the company currently holds a portfolio of 5.25 GWp that includes 2.2 GWp of operational capacity and another 3.05 GWp is under construction. These are spread across 12 states in India.

