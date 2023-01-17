Adani, Ashok Leyland to develop Asia's first hydrogen-mining truck

on Tuesday signed a deal with and Ballard Power to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck for mining logistics and transportation — a first in Asia.

The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023. The demonstration project will be led by AEL, a company focused on both mining operations and developing green hydrogen projects for sourcing, transporting, and building out hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Ballard, an industry leading PEM fuel cell engine manufacturer, will supply the FCmoveTM fuel cell engine for the hydrogen truck and Ashok Leyland, one of the largest manufacturers of buses in the world, will provide the vehicle platform and technical support.

The Adani Group previously announced it plans to invest more than $50 billion over the next ten years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems corresponding to a capacity of up to 3 million tons of green hydrogen annually.

“This pioneering and ambitious green hydrogen project holds a strong promise for India’s future energy self-reliance and is consistent with the vision of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, of accelerating the use of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology in the commercial transport system. This experience of handling hydrogen as a fuel for commercial fleet not only prepones the advent of hydrogen technology for the mining and logistics sector in the country but will also enable other businesses to opt for long-term sustainable solutions transitioning fleets in ports, airports and in their industrial operations,” said Vinay Prakash, Director, AEL and chief executive officer, Adani Natural Resources.

The hydrogen powered mining truck will weigh 55 tonnes, have three hydrogen tanks, a 200-km working range, and powered by Ballard’s 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology. “After signing an MoU with the Adani Group last year, we are eager to move our partnership forward and welcome the chance to cooperate with cutting-edge businesses like Adani,” said Randy MacEwen, CEO, Ballard Power Systems. “Our technology offers a strong value proposition for their heavy-duty mining truck with our zero emission engines providing long range, rapid refueling and heavy payload capabilities.”

“ is excited to collaborate with Adani and Ballard to bring out fuel cell commercial vehicles in the mining and logistics sectors in India,” said N. Saravanan, CTO, . “With our track record of developing unique and new products, Ballard's technological expertise in fuel cells, and Adani’s unwavering dedication to hydrogen, there is a significant opportunity for India to decarbonize both goods and passenger transportation.”