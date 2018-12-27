JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Focus on what you can control: Chandrasekaran to Tata workers amid hurdles
Business Standard

Adani Enterprises incorporates a new subsidiary, Prayagraj Water

The subsidiary was formed on December 26 with an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 100,000

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Water treatment machine
Representative Image

Adani Enterprises Ltd said Thursday it has incorporated a new subsidiary, Prayagraj Water Pvt Ltd.

The subsidiary was formed on December 26 with an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 100,000 and is yet to commence its operations, the company said in a BSE filing.

Adani Enterprises has a 74 per cent stake in the subsidiary while wastewater treatment solutions provider ORGANICA Technologies Pvt Ltd has the rest 26 per cent, according to the filing.

The subsidiary would undertake development and rehabilitation of sewage treatment plants and its associated infrastructure on HAM mode basis at Prayagraj (Allahabad), it said.

Shares of Adani Enterprises witnessed a sharp rise in trading activity before closing higher by 0.96 per cent at Rs 162.20 on BSE. Around 1.057 million shares of the company were traded on the bourse.
First Published: Thu, December 27 2018. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements