Business Standard

Adani Gas profit before tax dips 49% to Rs 62.58 crore in June quarter

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation was at Rs 86 crore - a hit of 41 per cent

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

Revenue from operations for the company fell in tandem to Rs 207 crore in the quarter under review — a dip of 57 per cent

Adani Gas reported a 49 per cent dip in profit before tax for the June quarter, at Rs 62.58 crore, against Rs 122.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profit after tax for the company also fell 42 per cent to Rs 46.33 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation was at Rs 86 crore — a hit of 41 per cent.

Sales for Adani Gas also took a hit, with volumes down 53 per cent. Revenue from operations for the company also fell in tandem to Rs 207 crore in the quarter under review — a dip of 57 per cent. Executives from the company in an earning call said the trend for sales volumes had seen constant improvement since the relaxation of the nationwide lockdown starting April 22.

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 00:46 IST

