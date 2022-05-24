Adani Group, Andhra Pradesh govt sign MoU at World Economic Forum

-
The Adani Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday at the World Economic Forum regarding an investment of Rs 60,000 crore by Adani Green Energy in the state.
The project is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 10,000 people directly and indirectly.
Adani Green Energy will set up a 3,700 MW Hydro Storage Plant and 10,000 MW solar energy project in Andhra Pradesh.
The MoU was signed in presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adani Group Chairman Goutam Adani at the AP Pavilion, stated the official release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
