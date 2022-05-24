Adani Group, Andhra Pradesh govt sign MoU at World Economic Forum

The has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of on Monday at the regarding an investment of Rs 60,000 crore by Adani Green Energy in the state.

The project is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 10,000 people directly and indirectly.

Adani Green Energy will set up a 3,700 MW Hydro Storage Plant and 10,000 MW solar energy project in .

The MoU was signed in presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chairman Goutam Adani at the AP Pavilion, stated the official release.

