Adani Group eyeing stake in state-backed power trader PTC India: Report

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led is eyeing a stake in the state-backed power trader PTC India, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the development.

Adani is among other possible bidders reviewing preliminary information on the business, the report added.

(Reporting by Nishit Navin; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)