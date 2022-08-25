Adani Group needs regulatory approval to buy biggest shareholder: NDTV

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Thursday said needs regulatory approval to buy its biggest shareholder, as its founders - who own the target firm - are barred from trading in securities markets.



Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate on Tuesday said it was seeking a controlling stake in the channel.

said the action "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the founders".

founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy took a 4 billion rupee ($50 million) loan from little-known firm VCPL over 10 years ago, and in exchange issued warrants allowing VCPL to buy 29.18% of the group.

The said on Tuesday it had acquired VCPL and is exercising those rights.

NDTV on Thursday cited a November 2020 ruling from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barring the Roys from accessing the securities market until Nov. 26, 2022.

