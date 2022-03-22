Adani Power, Japan's IHI & Kowa join hands for sustainable power generation

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group set up new subsidiary ANIL for new energy business
Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos rise 3.3% to Rs 116,127 cr in October
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
Adani Green's profit jumps six fold to Rs 100 cr in Q2FY22
TMS, Ep 19: Delayed IPOs, Adani vs Ambani, markets, and Nobel Prize
-
Adani Power Limited (APL), IHI Corporation, and Kowa Company Ltd. (Kowa) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study the feasibility on a modification to achieve 20 per cent liquid ammonia co-firing ratio and thereafter extend this to a ratio up to 100 per cent mono-firing at the Adani Power Mundra Coal Fired Power Plant.
APL aims to lead India's initiatives in achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets by evaluating the possibility of potential implementation of ammonia as a fuel in thermal power generation that will utilise green hydrogen-derived ammonia in the existing thermal power plant.
Kowa supported APL by conducting a global survey of hydrogen and ammonia-related technologies being utilised for power generation. IHI Corporation has already successfully demonstrated its ammonia co-firing technology at a large-scale commercial coal-fired power plant in Japan and responded to many inquiries related to ammonia co-firing globally.
To achieve de-carbonisation of APL's coal-fired assets, the parties, by considering the possibility of ammonia co-firing through the studies, aim to de-carbonise APL's coal fired assets with the objective to potentially implement the technology in other coal-fired units within India.
These studies contribute to carbon neutrality in India in line with the "India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership (CEP)" announced by the Indian and Japanese governments on March 19, 2022.
This will aim to promote energy cooperation between Japan and India through diverse and realistic energy transitions utilising all energy sources and technologies to ensure energy security, carbon neutrality and economic growth.
In addition, the parties intend to conduct research and development, demonstration and commercial implementation in parallel with that in Japan to achieve early global implementation of fuel ammonia supply chain.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU