Adani Power takes one of three mines on Day-1 of commercial coal auction

For the second round of bidding under the commercial coal auction, won one mine from the three offered on the first day. The company quoted 9.5 per cent premium on the reserve price of the Gondkhari coal mine in Maharashtra.

In the first round of commercial held last year, Adani Enterprises has bid for the highest number of coal mines through its various

For the other two mines, Raipur based CG Natural Resources Pvt Ltd and Gurugram headquartered South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd quoted bids at 24 per cent and 6 per cent premium respectively. CG won Jogeshwar & KhasJogeshwar mine in Jharkhand and Jhigador mine in Chhattisgarh.

The total geological reserves of the mines put up for auction on Day-1 are 432 million tonnes. Of the three mines on auction, Gondkhari coal mine is explored while the other two coal mines, Jhigador and Jogeshwar and KhasJogeshwar are partially explored.

Coal ministry has put 19 mines for auction in the second round of the auction. Out of the total mines, 10 are fully explored, nine are partially explored mines. There are four coking coal mines and the balance 15 mines are non-coking coal mines. Two or more bids have been received for eight coal mines, the coal ministry said in its statement.

The Centre in 2020 opened the sector with private entering the arena of commercial mining and sale of coal 47 years after mining of the fossil fuel was nationalised in India. It amended the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, in May to open the for non-mining, MSMEs and foreign The two-part auction concluded in November when companies submitted bids for 19 out of the total 38 coal blocks on offer.