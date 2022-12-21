Adani Solar starts manufacturing large sized monocrystalline silicon ingots

on Wednesday said it has begun manufacturing of large sized monocrystalline silicon ingots in India.

The monocrystalline ingots will drive indigenisation to produce renewable electricity from silicon-based PV (photovoltaic) modules with efficiencies ranging from 21 per cent to 24 per cent, the company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to become India's first manufacturer of large sized monocrystalline silicon ingots capable of producing M10 & G12 wafers. While the company's initial production has already begun, it intends to add 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity by the end of 2023," Puneet Gupta, CTO of Adani Solar, said.

is the solar photovoltaic manufacturing and research arm of the Adani Group.

