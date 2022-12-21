JUST IN
Royal Enfield will be a disruptive player in electric motorcycles: CEO
Software exports from Technopark grow 15% to touch Rs 9,775 crore

IT exports from the Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram grew 15 per cent to touch Rs 9,775 crore for fiscal 2021-22 fiscal, according to the figures released on Wednesday

Topics
information technology | IT-software sector | Kerala

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Software services

IT exports from the Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram grew 15 per cent to touch Rs 9,775 crore for fiscal 2021-22 fiscal, according to the figures released on Wednesday.

During the fiscal 2020-21, the total exports stood at Rs 8,501 crore.

The first in the country when it opened up here in the late 1990s, Technopark is presently home to 70,000 employees, working in 470 companies with a total IT built up area of 10.6 million square feet.

In the last 18 months, Technopark allotted office spaces to 78 companies covering an IT built up area of 2,68,301 square feet.

Kerala IT Parks CEO Snehil Kumar Singh said the role of Technopark in Kerala IT exports has been profound and it has been increasing every year.

"Technopark is looking at new horizons of growth and diversifying its product offerings so as to attract more companies and investments in the state," he said.

--IANS

sg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 20:36 IST

