JUST IN
Byju's denies buying student databases after NCPCR Chief's allegation
Uber to hire 800 women techies for two new programmes by next year
Legal tech start-ups have raised $57 mn in funding since 2013: Report
Torrent wins race to acquire RCap with Rs 8,640 crore offer to lenders
Zero MDR a force-multiplier of economic growth: Paytm chief at BFSI summit
Bigbasket may launch IPO by 2025 after $200 million funding: CFO Parekh
M3M buys 350-acre land to enter Panipat mkt and build Rs 2,700 cr township
Hinduja Group wins Reliance Capital auction with bid value of Rs 8,600 cr
Airtel launches 5G services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal
Viacom18 bags 2024 Paris Olympics broadcasting rights for Rs 250 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Byju's denies buying student databases after NCPCR Chief's allegation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

New IT rules: WhatsApp bans over 3.7 mn 'bad' accounts in India in Nov

The messaging platform has more than 400 million users in the country

Topics
WhatsApp in India | Social media apps

IANS  |  New Delhi 

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
Photo: Shutterstock

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned over 37 lakh 'bad' accounts in India in the month of November in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, which are being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms.

Between November 1 and November 31, 3,716,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 990,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any reports from users, said the company.

The messaging platform, which has more than 400 million users in the country, received 946 complaint reports in November in the country, and the records 'actioned' were 74.

"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of November 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 3.7 million accounts in the month of November," according to a WhatsApp spokesperson.

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, in a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.

The amendments impose a legal obligation on intermediaries to take reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading such content.

--IANS

shs/na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on WhatsApp in India

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 20:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.