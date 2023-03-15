JUST IN
Adani Transmission Ltd certified as single-use plastic-free company

The company has been certified for its successful voluntary implementation of single-use plastic-free measures within its 37 operational locations spread across 10 states of the country

Topics
Adani Group | Adani Transmission | Plastics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Transmission Ltd has been recognised as a 'single-use plastic-free' company by the Confederation of Indian Industry-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development.

The company has been certified for its successful voluntary implementation of single-use plastic-free measures within its 37 operational locations spread across 10 states of the country.

This certificate is valid from February 22, 2023 to February 21, 2024, according to a company statement.

"Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has been recognised as 'Single-use Plastic Free'," it said.

A total of 37 ATL operational sites, i.e., 30 substations and 7 transmission line clusters, including stores, have been certified as "Single-use Plastic Free", it added.

With this certification in its kitty, ATL has become the first Indian electrical utility to earn "Zero Waste to Landfill certification", "Water Positive certification," and "Single-use Plastic Free Company" added to its laurels, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 19:03 IST

