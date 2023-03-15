HDFC Bank, Flipkart Wholesale launch co-branded card for latter's members

JUST IN
Nikesh Singh  |  New Delhi 

HDFC Bank and Flipkart Wholesale, the omnichannel B2B platform of the Flipkart Group, launched a co-branded credit card exclusively for Flipkart Wholesale members on Wednesday .

The credit card will offer users five per cent cashback on Flipkart Wholesale online spending. The launch of co-branded credit cards will enhance access to credit and accelerate the adoption of digital payments while offering multiple benefits to smaller merchants in India.

Members can apply for the card directly at Flipkart Wholesale stores and on its Best Price Flipkart Wholesale app. HDFC Bank will set up dedicated booths inside Flipkart Wholesale stores to process the applications and provide related customer services.

Koteshwar L N, Business Head, Flipkart Wholesale, said, “At Flipkart Wholesale, we are committed to transforming the Kirana retail ecosystem by leveraging the power of technology and innovation. As part of this vision, we focus on enabling easy and right credit options for small retailers aimed at solving their financial challenges.”

He added that the launch of these credit cards will help smaller retailers manage their cash flows better while ensuring that the benefits of digitisation trickle into the entire B2B ecosystem.

Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments and Consumer Finance Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank, said, "SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) are the backbone of the Indian economy and it is the bank’s endeavour to provide customized solutions for this vital segment."

“With this partnership with Flipkart Wholesale, we hope to support even more Kirana stores and small merchants, and help them optimise their transactions, streamline operations and deliver a rewarding experience,” he added.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 17:44 IST

